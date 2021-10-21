Students return to universities in HCM City

The HCM City University of Technology and Education will offer an in-person learning option for students from the beginning of next month, with only 20 students present in a class. Photo UTE

HCM CITY — Students at many universities in HCM City have returned to campus as the city has eased COVID-19 restrictions.

The University of Information Technology in HCM City on Thursday saw final-year students back in the classrooom completing their scheduled study plans.

Fully vaccinated students and students who have recovered from COVID-19 as confirmed by local authorities are allowed to return to campus.

Face masks, social distancing, hand hygiene and health declarations are mandatory on campus.

The HCM City University of Food Industry announced that final-year students would return to the classroom next week.

Fully vaccinated students and those who have recovered from COVID-19 infection as confirmed by the local authorities will be allowed to attend face-to-face classes.

Indoor and outdoor dining facilities remain closed.

The HCM City University of Technology and Education will offer an in-person learning option for students from the beginning of next month, with only 20 students present in a class.

The school will continue an online learning option for theory lessons.

The government’s 5k requirements must be complied with: khẩu trang (face masks), khử khuẩn (disinfection), khoảng cách (distancing), không tụ tập (no gatherings), and khai báo y tế (health declarations).

The HCM City Banking University announced that it would extend an online learning option until the year-end.

Vaccinated students will return to the classroom from the beginning of next year, while unvaccinated students will continue to take online classes. — VNS