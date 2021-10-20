Students in Thạnh An Commune return to school

HCM CITY — Students in grades 1, 2, 6, 9 and 12 at Thạnh An Primary School and Thạnh An Secondary and High School in HCM City’s Cần Giờ District returned to school today (October 20).
Yesterday, the city's department of Education allowed students in Thạnh An island commune, Cần Giờ District to return to in-school instruction.
The students are required to comply with the ministry's 5k requirements – khẩu trang (face masks), khử khuẩn (disinfection), khoảng cách (distancing), không tụ tập (no gatherings), and khai báo y tế (health declarations).
Cần Giờ District has been evaluated as having “basically contained the pandemic” since early September.
Thạnh An Commune has had no new community-transmitted COVID cases since Sept. 12. — VNS
- Portland students beautify vulnerable spaces: School bathrooms
- Pioneering heart surgeon inspires students at his old school
- Can an Average Student get into Medical School?
- Start-ups appeal to students from The Delhi School of Communication (DSC)
- Creative students help farmers preserve strawberries
- White student spat on black visitor at African American history museum
- Ole Miss student reports HIMSELF to the university for wearing blackface in a photo he posted online as officials send students tips on how to choose non-offensive costumes
- Teachers and students push for climate change education in California
- Shree Paradkar: Peel school board trustee’s apology for racist ‘McCriminals’ reference is too little too late
- West Chicago High names Jocelyn Velazquez as September's Student of the Month
- Discover what the Royal Grammar School Newcastle has to offer
- Michigan boy, 14, is detained after writing on a school assignment 'shooting' made him happy and compiling a list of weapons and ammunition before 'joking about a kill list'
- How Do You Rank The Value Of A School?
- 20 Los Angeles Schools With The Best Teachers For 2020
- Is this the super-size classroom of the future? Inside primary school's 'lecture' theatre where a single teacher oversees 67 pupils
- Two West Chicago High students named National Merit Scholarship Commended Students
- West Lothian High School pupils celebrate top marks in exams
- No child in pre-school should be made to take written or oral test: NCERT
- Siliaga Elementary School gymnasium is dedicated
- Budget 2020: ‘Schools are constantly under pressure’
Students in Thạnh An Commune return to school have 372 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.