Students in Thạnh An Commune return to school

Students in Thạnh An primary school are tested for Covid-19 before entering class. Photo: Zingnews.vn

HCM CITY — Students in grades 1, 2, 6, 9 and 12 at Thạnh An Primary School and Thạnh An Secondary and High School in HCM City’s Cần Giờ District returned to school today (October 20).

Yesterday, the city's department of Education allowed students in Thạnh An island commune, Cần Giờ District to return to in-school instruction.

The students are required to comply with the ministry's 5k requirements – khẩu trang (face masks), khử khuẩn (disinfection), khoảng cách (distancing), không tụ tập (no gatherings), and khai báo y tế (health declarations).

Cần Giờ District has been evaluated as having “basically contained the pandemic” since early September.

Thạnh An Commune has had no new community-transmitted COVID cases since Sept. 12. — VNS