Storytelling competition launched across Asia

Online video submission to Scholastic Asia Young Storytellers Award runs from from October 1 to 31. Photos coutersy of Scholastic

HÀ NỘI – A virtual competition has been launched for children across Asia to promote their creative storytelling abilities.

The contest, the Scholastic Asia Young Storytellers Award (SAYSA), is held by the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books, Scholastic.

Children must submit a 3-minute video of themselves creatively telling a story, or reading an excerpt from Scholastic's wide range of books.

From simple picture books to chapter books, parents can help their children choose the book that best represents them.

"As an organisation, Scholastic believes in empowering young readers with the right tools to help them develop not just language skills but soft skills like confidence, creativity, and self-expression,” said Selina Lee, deputy president of Scholastic Asia.

“At a time of an ongoing pandemic, what better way than to provide a virtual space for children to flaunt their reading talent, showmanship and even instil some competitive spirit among fellow friends across Asia."

The competition serves as a platform for self-expression, especially for children who have had to cope with a lack of face-to-face interactions with teachers, friends and even family during the ongoing pandemic.

Children aged 4 to 10 years old from participating countries across Asia are invited to participate and submit their videos between October 1 to 31, 2021.

Parents can read the terms and conditions for entry on the official website bit.ly/SAYSA

Guidelines are provided on how to record, materials to be used for reading aloud and tutorials on how to register and submit the video.

The competition boasts a star-studded lineup of judges, including; bestselling and award-winning author-illustrator Peter H. Reynolds; senior director for Room to Read's Global Literacy Programme Christabel Pinto; and Scholastic Asia's Reading Ambassador Catherine Wu.

The star-studded line-up of judges who will be judging entries from across Asia.

“As a storyteller myself, I can't wait to see the many talented children from Asia reading aloud to their favourite Scholastic storybooks,” said Reynolds.

“One of the greatest joys I've found in storytelling is being able to express a range of emotions and engage with viewers. When you're able to move an audience with your storytelling, you know you've accomplished your goal to entertain and to connect.

“I hope the children will have a fun time during this whole process as I'm sure it will be a great family-bonding exercise as well.”

The judges will view and judge a lucky group of shortlisted entries from all over Asia. They will also determine the top 10 winners of the competition.

The top 60 shortlisted finalists will receive a certificate and an exclusive Scholastic storybook set.

The 10 lucky winners will receive a SAYSA Trophy, a certificate and bragging rights for being one of Asia's top 10 child storytellers.

All shortlisted finalists will be invited to attend the virtual award ceremony, which will be held in January 2022. – VNS