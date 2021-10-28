Spike in cases on Thursday, now over 900,000 in fourth wave

A resident of Nam Trà My District in Quảng Nam Province getting tested for COVID-19, after a rise in local cases. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Health announced 4,892 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a significant rise compared to the last few weeks. The total number of cases in Việt Nam’s fourth wave now stands at 900,669. Another 54 more deaths were also recorded.

This is the highest daily case count since October 4. Việt Nam's total caseload now stands at 905,477.

HCM City recorded the highest daily cases with 1,069, followed by Đồng Nai at 745, and Bình Dương at 618.

The capital city Hà Nội reported 31 new cases.

The other cases were detected in An Giang (286), Tây Ninh (190), Hà Giang (184), Kiên Giang (160), Tiền Giang (139), Cần Thơ (138), Quảng Nam (129), Sóc Trăng (128), Bình Thuận (116), Long An (93), Trà Vinh (92), Phú Thọ (81), Đắk Lắk (80), Cà Mau (78), Gia Lai (58), Nghệ An (43), Bến Tre (39), Hậu Giang (39), Nam Định (38), Thừa Thiên Huế (31), Khánh Hòa (30), Đồng Tháp (26), Vĩnh Long (25), Ninh Thuận (22), Thanh Hóa (22), Hà Nam (21), Lâm Đồng (20), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (19), Bắc Ninh (12), Phú Yên (10), Quảng Ngãi (9), Quảng Bình (9), Vĩnh Phúc (7), Quảng Trị (7), Kon Tum (6), Đắk Nông (6), Bình Định (5), Đà Nẵng (4), Bắc Giang (3), Hưng Yên (2), Lào Cai (2), Quảng Ninh (1), Lạng Sơn (1), Thái Nguyên (1), and Yên Bái (1).

Among the new infections, 1,980 cases were detected in the community.

The 54 COVID-related deaths were announced in HCM City (25), Bình Dương (6), Tiền Giang (4), Long An (4), Tây Ninh (4), Đồng Nai (3), Sóc Trăng (2), Kiên Giang (1), Cần Thơ (1), Đắk Lắk (1), Bạc Liêu (1), An Giang (1), and Ninh Thuận (1).

There has been 21,910 COVID-19 related fatalities in Việt Nam to date, or 2.5 per cent of the total cases.

According to the Ministry of Health's report, 2,687 patients across the country are in serious condition, with 319 requiring invasive ventilation and 20 on life support (ECMO).

A further 1,649 patients were given the all-clear on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 813,963.

More than 77.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Việt Nam so far, with 22.6 million people fully inoculated. — VNS