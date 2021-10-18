Special factors at two high-end resorts of Sun Group named in the Top 25 Leading Asian Resorts

Two resort masterpieces of Sun Group, the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort and JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, once again conquered hundreds of thousands of global readers in order to be named in the top 25 resorts in Asia by CN Traveler magazine (USA).

In particular, in the list of top 25 resorts in Asia recently published in the Reader’s Choice Awards of CN Traveler, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay was honoured in 16th position, and InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort was ranked 20th. Both of them are the work of cooperation between an enthusiastic investor, Sun Group, and well-known architect Bill Bensley. The two Vietnamese resorts obtained many reputable international awards, and presently have a common feature – classical and sophisticated Indochinese architecture skilfully combined with unique indigenous cultural values.

Indochinese architecture initiated by the French is a combination of the luxurious and elegant design language of Western countries and imprints of long-established cultural sediments of Asian countries. This style has been preferred in Viet Nam since the early 19th century, and had a presence in many cultural and artistic works such as theatres, museums and hotels.

The “Resort king”, Bill Bensley, has used the Indochine style in the two resorts InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort and JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay. As well as embracing the same Indochine elements, each resort tells different stories, through a new and appealing architectural language.

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort – "a place of legendary and high class interaction"

Lying along the green hillside of Son Tra peninsula, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort embraces the beauty of one of the most magnificent straits in Da Nang. It took more than a year for architect Bill Bensley to explore the communal villages, pagodas and architectural works and he has diligently researched rich Vietnamese culture. As a consequence, a high-end resort fully portraying the quintessence of Vietnamese culture was born, where every piece of design is filtered to elevate its artistic value.

Two classic colour tones are white and black, symbolising Yin and Yang philosophy in Eastern culture, that play a major role in the whole resort. The lovely images of Vietnamese villages with straw dunes, banana bushes, images of ancient Hue royal court, peaceful Hoi An, are used across the resort, set up harmoniously with modern architectural language, creating a splendid, luxurious and high-end resort.

The interior is reminiscent of images of temples, lotus flowers, Hoi An traditional lanterns, or statues of unicorns, opening the door for visitors to touch rich Vietnamese culture.

The rustic features of the Vietnamese countryside has been embodied in extremely luxurious and delicate details, for example, the rustic Bat Trang ceramic tiles have been used as a luxury material on the walls of Club Peninsula apartments or the swimming pool in a beachfront villa.

In addition, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort is also well-known for being a “green” resort, that has been praised by the World Travel Awards for being “the friendliest resort to the nature in the world in 2018”, where visitors can release their soul in the middle of Son Tra mountains and forests that are wild and beautiful.

JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay- Indochina University characterised with tropical colours

With delicate Indochine style, if InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort is elegant with black and white tones and wooden furniture, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is designed by Bill Bensley with warm colours such as turquoise, green, and red, mixed glamorously, creating a classic space but fresh and full of vitality.

From the main hall, conference room to each room, there is the highlights of Indochine architecture. There is a symmetry, a feature of the Eastern patterns on the floor or shelves, in addition to the high ceilings, airy windows and main doors, utilising natural light.

The elegant and ancient Indochine style is also considered an ingenious element to bring visitors back in time to live in Lamark University – a university in the 20th century. 234 suite room and villas in the resort represent 18 categories: Zoology, Agriculture, Botany, Mollusks, Astronomy, Entomology, Oceanography, Herpetolog, etc. Each category is characterised by a different colour, a different story and distinct details.

For instance, the Agriculture category embraces a green tone, with pictures of plants and flowers that are hung from the stairs to the bedroom. Meanwhile, the Zoology category makes an impression with two giant elephant statues placed on both sides of the welcome gate, and there are statues of stately black panthers above the gate.

Dozens of antique bells of all kinds are displayed on the reception desk, while there are hundreds of antique trophies neatly arranged on shelves in another corner, or a bookshelf reaching to the ceiling full of worn-out books, and rusty coffee grinders. In addition, thousands of antiques are collected from all over the world, and paintings, statues, and reliefs on the history of the prestigious university are arranged meticulously in each area, making the space more ancient and charming.

Under the creativity of Bill Bensley, inspiration from Indochine architecture has made InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort and JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay resort masterpieces of Danang and Phu Quoc tourism.

Additionally, since being put into operation, the two resorts of Sun Group have been continuously honoured by reputable international awards as well as world press. Last but not least, when named on the list of the top 25 resorts in Asia of CN Traveler magazine (USA), two resorts of Sun Group continue to glorify the country’s hotel sector.