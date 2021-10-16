Social network campaign launched to change plastic use habit

The contest comprises of 19 challenges to be completed in 19 days, enough for participants to get in the habit of minimizing plastic use. The number 19 also means that plastic waste is another alarming issue of the world, similar to the COVID-19 pandemic it is facing.

All Vietnamese people aged 18 – 35 are invited to take advantage of their creativeness to inspire people to take actions and change their perception into rejecting, reusing, reducing and recycling plastic products.

Many Vietnamese artists are engaged in the campaign.

The competition forms part of the "Youth and Innovation for Ocean" initiative by UNESCO and GreenHub's "Local Solutions for Plastic Pollution" funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The "Youth and Innovation for Ocean" initiative aims to encourage university students and young professionals to put forward innovative and practical solutions in reducing, reusing, recycling and managing plastic products in coastal regions of Vietnam. The initiative is under the partnership between UNESCO and The Coca-Cola Foundation established in 2017 for solutions to manage plastic waste, toward as sustainable green economy in Vietnam.

The Local Solutions for Plastic Pollution project aims to inspire local communities to reduce plastics pollution by creating networks and uniting and providing support to communities and individuals in Vietnam’s popular destinations of Hanoi, Ha Long, Da Nang, and Hoi An.

