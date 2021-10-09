Sixteen localities agree to resume domestic flights, except for Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Sixteen localities have agreed to resume domestic flights, while the capital of Hà Nội, Hải Phòng City and Gia Lai Province are not on the list.
Speaking at a meeting on Friday on the resumption of domestic flights in Việt Nam, Võ Huy Cường, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Việt Nam (CAAV), said that out of 21 localities that were consulted for reopening domestic flights, Quảng Ninh and Quảng Nam provinces have not yet responded.
The localities agreeing to reopen domestic flights include HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Cần Thơ, Nghệ An, Điện Biên, Thừa Thiên – Huế, Quảng Nam, Đắk Lắk, Lâm Đồng, Phú Yên, Bình Định, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Khánh Hòa, Thanh Hóa, Cà Mau, and Kiên Giang.
On September 29, Hà Nội leaders sent a report to the Prime Minister, asking not to reopen flights to and from the city.
The Ministry of Transport suggested reopening domestic flights to and from Hà Nội with low frequency. But the capital leaders mentioned the request sent to the Prime Minister earlier.
While Hải Phòng City leaders also turned down the suggestion and didn't set a specific date for resuming flights, Gia Lai Province said it might consider the activity after October 15.
Cường from the CAAV said the decision to reopen flights depends on the capacity of each locality in logistics and medical situation.
"The transport ministry can't unilaterally make the final decision on reopening flights, it would not ensure the requirements of pandemic control and prevention," Cường said.
Earlier this month, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) proposed to the Ministry of Transport a plan to re-open domestic air routes from October 1.
The leader of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam said that the fact that 16 provinces and cities agreed to open the routes “shows the bravery of local leaders".
He said the resumption of transport is necessary for the economy, as long as passengers have been fully vaccinated.
"To restart domestic flights, it needs the support and determination of local leaders. Localities are not a country that can be completely self-sufficient and stay separated from neighbouring provinces and neighbouring countries," Cường said.
The reconnection of transport and aviation needs to be done immediately, he said.
Initially, it can be done on a small scale and then expand, he said.
Trần Đắc Phu, a senior advisor of the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, said the Ministry of Health has classified high-risk and low-risk areas. It is normal to travel to and from low-risk areas. Travelling in high-risk areas can also be allowed for people who have been fully vaccinated.
Phu said that it is very difficult for the Prime Minister to adopt a safe, flexible and effective approach to control the pandemic. Especially for the aviation industry, it is even more difficult because the vaccination rate in Việt Nam is still low and uneven.
He said that when opening domestic routes, the burden of responsibility will be on localities with low vaccination rates.
“So, to control the pandemic effectively, we must take into account the risk and vaccination rate,” Phu said, adding that there should be regulations on how to both restart aviation and still control the pandemic
“Currently there are localities who are applying too strict measures, we can’t open this door but close another. In a matter that relates to many localities like this, there should be flexible and rational regulations,” he said. — VNS
- Air Namibia to resume domestic flights next Wednesday
- Aviation authority proposes increasing domestic flights
- Compulsory facemasks, no inflight magazines (and a new safety video!): On board Wizz Air as it becomes first carrier to resume overseas flights to Romania, Hungary, Portugal, and Spain from Luton and Gatwick
- Transport Ministry green lights more domestic flights
- Vietnam plans more domestic flights as travel demand grows
- CAAV proposes increasing domestic flights
- Coronavirus: Two years at least for partial Covid-19 domestic flight recovery, says air boss
- ScoMo's new social distancing rule: Patrons at pubs and restaurants will have to sit further apart under a further crackdown on indoor spaces - as he urges Australians NOT to take domestic flights
- Van Don airport to serve domestic routes early next month
- Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
- Passenger flight suspension extended till May 17; date of resumption ‘in due course': DGCA
- Wizz Air announces launch of SIX new routes serving Luton Airport from next month days after resuming flights to European destinations for the first time since lockdown
- Low cost airline Wizz Air will resume flights from Luton airport to Spain, Portugal and other destinations tomorrow - even though some are to countries that won't let foreigners in
- Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
- British Airways grounds ALL flights to and from Gatwick due to coronavirus with 2,500 airport staff now facing furlough - hours after easyJet took its entire fleet out of service
- Coronavirus: AirAsia unveils new flight attendant uniforms for Covid-19
- Normal service resumes on inter-provincial bus routes
- Aer Lingus passenger's snap of packed Belfast to Heathrow flight with '95% seats taken and no social distancing' sparks urgent probe by airline
- Australians will have to wait at least six months before they can travel overseas - but interstate flights could resume much earlier as COVID-19 lockdown is eased
- Turkey considering restarting flights by mid-May – but only domestic trips at first
Sixteen localities agree to resume domestic flights, except for Hà Nội have 956 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.