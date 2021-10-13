Singing contest fosters connectivity of Vietnamese community in Europe

Addressing the event, President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe Hoang Dinh Thang said that the contest not only aims to seek talents in Bolero singing, but also contributes to strengthening the connectivity and solidarity among the Vietnamese community in Europe, and fostering their ties with the homeland.
Meanwhile, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung lauded the organization of the contest, which helps maintain and promote cultural and art movements among the Vietnamese community, strengthening relations between the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic and those in the rest of Europe.
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in the Czech Republic, Ho Ngoc Nga, an overseas Vietnamese in Hungary, who is an advisor of the contest, said that after two years hit by COVID-19, the contest drew more than 17,000 contestants from 17 European countries.
This is not only a singing contest but also a place for the Vietnamese community to support each other amid COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
Concluding the contest, the organisation board presented one special prize to Tran Phuong Quyen in the Czech Republic, along with three gold, five silver and seven bronze prizes, and four prizes for singers receiving the highest votes from audiences.
Source: VNA
