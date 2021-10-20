Shares trim early gains as large-caps fall

Shares cut early gains to end Tuesday on a negative note as strong selling force pushed down a handful of large-cap stocks, pressuring indices.
The benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) fell 0.01 points to 1,395.33 points.
The index had gained 0.20 per cent on Monday to close at 1,395.53 points.
Market breadth became negative with 245 losers and 188 gainers.
More than 639.4 million shares were traded on the southern market, worth over VNĐ20.3 trillion (US$897.34 million).
The index was weighed by losses in some large-cap stocks, with the VN30-Index posting a decrease of 0.22 per cent, to 1,507.19 points. Thirteen of the 30 biggest stocks in the VN30 basket rose, while 17 stocks declined.
Losers in the VN-30 group included Sacombank (STB), losing 2.6 per cent, PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS), going down 1.7 per cent, Vincom Retail (VRE), falling 1.6 per cent, Masan Group (MSN) losing 1.4 per cent and Phú Nhuận Jewellery (PNJ) dropping 1 per cent.
The banking group differentiated notably in Tuesday’s session. Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID), Vietinbank (CTG), Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Saigon-Hanoi Bank (SHB) gained strongly. Meanwhile, Techcombank (TCB), Military Bank (MBB), HDBank (HDB) and Vibank (VIB) decreased slightly. Vietcombank (VCB) and VPB struggled around the reference.
On a sector basis, 13 out of 25 sector indices on the market posted losses, including IT, agriculture, oil and gas, retail, rubber production, food and beverage and construction materials.
On the other side, gainers were seafood production, logistics, banking, securities, insurance, wholesale and healthcare.
On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index climbed 0.55 per cent, to 387.00 points.
The index had gained 0.01 per cent on Monday to close at 384.88 points.
During the session, 107 million shares were traded on the northern market, worth over VNĐ2.2 trillion. VNS
- Markets erase early gains, Auto skids 2%
- Mid-caps, Small-caps outperform post Budget; analysts advise caution
- High school football: Wasatch seizes early control of Region 8 with win over Timpanogos
- Tata companies lose ground in current rally; m-cap at seven-year low
- Salary Cap Deep Dive: Montreal Canadiens
- NHL 2018-19: Will The Caps Repeat? Leafs In Contention To Win Stanley Cup? A Look At Early Betting Odds
- The Open 2018: Kevin Kisner double bogeys the last to cede a share of the lead to Zach Johnson
- Fall Guy: Tesla Stock Dives as Storm Clouds Rain on Musk’s Parade
- All the Incredible New Comic Series to Cozy Up With This Fall
- European shares flat amid trade woes; plastics packager RPC gains
- Metrics 101: 10 Early-Season NBA Trends We're Buying Into
- England batsmen gain advantage against India as Alastair Cook continues final Test innings
- Early Season Panic Meter: The Most Disappointing Starts in 2018-19 Season
- Mellinger Minutes: Chiefs’ amazing schedule (is another fall coming?) and Odom’s future
- An Early Look at NBA Free Agency's Toughest Decisions in 2019
- National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts responds to criticism for not smoothing cap
- American Menace: When Fall River ruled U.S. soccer
- England batsman gain advantage against India as Alastair Cook continues final Test innings
- Alastair Cook lives to fight a final day as England batsmen gain advantage against India
- Be quiet Jose, gain some perspective and come visit the A-League
Shares trim early gains as large-caps fall have 520 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.