Shares rise for four straight days, pushed by real estate stocks

A construction site of FECON Corporation (FCN). FCN rose 1 per cent Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Tú Uyên

HÀ NỘI — The market rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as investors sought real estate stocks, boosting many large-cap stocks in the group to move higher.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the benchmark VN-Index rose 0.23 per cent, to 1,365.99 points. The market's breadth was positive with 228 stocks climbing, while 192 stocks declined.

The index had gained a total of 2.3 per cent in the last four sessions.

Investors poured VNĐ20 trillion (US$881 million) into the southern exchange, equivalent to a trading volume of nearly 693 million shares.

The 30 biggest stocks tracker, the VN30-Index, increased 0.07 per cent, to 1,462.74 points. In the VN30 basket, 11 stocks jumped, while 18 stocks slid and two ended flat.

In the large-cap group, gainers were insurer Bảo Việt Holdings (BVH), Vingroup (VIC), Vietcombank (VCB), Vietinbank (CTG), Sabeco (SAB) all gained. On the other side, PetroVietnam Gas (GAS), FPT Corporation (FPT), Masan Group (MSN), Vinamilk (VNM), Mobile World Group (MWG) and Novaland (NVL) were the blue-chip stocks that dropped.

According to financial news site cafef.vn , real estate and construction attracted cash flow with a series of gainers such as C.E.O Group JSC (CEO), Đất Xanh Group (DXG), FECON Corporation (FCN), Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu House Development Co (HDC), Khang Điền House (KDH), Phát Đạt Real Estate (PDR), Từ Liêm Urban Development JSC (NTL) and Đạt Phương Group (DPG).

Industrial park stocks also traded positively with many gainers such as Nam Tân Uyên JSC (NTC), Sonadezi Châu Đức Shareholding Co (SZC), Sonadezi Long Thành (SZL), The Việt Nam Rubber Group (GVR), Becamex (BCM) and Kinh Bắc City Development Share Holding Corporation (KBC).

Towards the end of the session, the VN-Index’s gain was also significantly strengthened by securities stocks, including FPT Securities Joint Stock Company (FTS), Hồ Chí Minh City Securities Corporation (HCM), Việt Capital Incorporation (VCI), SSI Securities Incorporation (SSI), Agribank Securities Corporation (AGR) and APG Securities Joint Stock Company (APG).

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also closed higher with a gain of 0.52 per cent, to 370.40 points.

During the session, more than 102 million shares were traded on the northern bourse, worth nearly VNĐ2 trillion. — VNS