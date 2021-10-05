Shares end higher thanks to oil and seafood stocks

A worker of PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS). GAS rose 0.5 per cent on Monday. Photo pvgas.com.vn

HÀ NỘI Shares had a good start on Monday, propped up by positive performances from oil and seafood stocks and increased liquidity.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange, the VN-Index increased 0.35 per cent to 1,339.54 points.

Liquidity was modest with 736 million shares worth a combined VNĐ22.8 trillion (US$1 billion) traded on the southern bourse.

Market breadth was positive with 224 gaining stocks and 179 losers.

The VN30-Index gained 0.12 per cent to 1,443.61 points. Of the VN30 basket, 12 stocks slid while 16 rose and two stayed flat.

"The market maintained a positive movement trend in today’s session. Investment cash flow spread into the market," said BIDV Securities Co.

"Market breadth turned positive with liquidity rebounding, showing an upbeat trading sentiment.

"Foreign investors were net sellers on both HoSE and HNX. With the domestic cash flow returning to the market, VN-Index may recover to 1,350 points in the next trading sessions," the company said.

Foreign investors net sold VNĐ343.56 billion on HOSE, including Vietinbank (CTG) with VNĐ139.65 billion, Hòa Phát Group (HPG) with VNĐ128.36 billion, and Sacombank (STB) with VNĐ37.38 billion.

They were net sellers on HNX with a value of VNĐ4.80 billion.

The oil sector had a good trading session, strongly supporting the overall market. Gainers in the group included PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS), PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation (PVD), PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS) and PetroVietnam Power Corporation (POW).

The seafood group also made strong gains with Nam Việt Corporation (ANV), Camimex Group JSC (CMX), I.D.I International Development & Investment Corporation (IDI), Minh Phú Corporation (MPC), Cửu Long Fish Joint Stock Company (ACL), Vĩnh Hoàn Corporation (VHC), and Mekong Fisheries Joint Stock Company (AAM) all gaining.

On a sector basis, 18 out of 25 sector indices on the market recorded gains, including wholesale, real estate, insurance, information and technology, healthcare, oil, agriculture, rubber production, food and beverage, seafood processing, construction materials and logistics.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index gained 1.24 per cent to 360.89 points.

Over 142 million shares were traded on the northern exchange, worth VNĐ3.2 trillion. VNS