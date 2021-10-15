Seminar discusses ways to improve quality of research in military science and technology

Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Le Huy Vinh and Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy co-chaired the event which saw the participation of Deputy Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, and leaders of several Ministry of National Defense's agencies and military units, academies and schools.

As many as 30 speeches of experts, scientists, commanding officers of military agencies and units sent to the seminar were carefully prepared, closely connected to the reality of military agencies and units, and had high scientific content.

Through discussions, participants highly valued relevant military agencies and units' active and comprehensive implementation of scientific and technological service. A number of big projects and programs have been developed and carried out, handling emerging issues in a timely manner, contributing to developing the art of war, military science and humanities as well as ensuring equipment for the military. Attentively, the increasing application of outcomes of military scientific and technological research to reality has helped raise units' training quality and combat readiness ability.

In order to improve the quality and efficiency of the work, participants suggested the need to review the demand for weapons, equipment, and other materials and requirements of military scientific and technological research tasks, to streamline science and technology organizations, to accelerate the establishment of science and technology organizations which are self-sufficient in finance, enforce intellectual property rights, design copyrights, and technology transfer.

Moreover, they emphasized the need to boost cooperation with other units, businesses and groups outside the military, strengthen international cooperation and technology transfer, renovate and improve scientific and technological task management and implementation mechanisms in accordance with the State's regulations and the Ministry of National Defense's characteristics. In addition, the research should focus on key products.

Concluding the seminar, Gen. Vinh emphasized that the development of military science and technology is always paid due attention to by the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense.

He agreed with the suggestions of the participants and asked relevant agencies and units to closely and effectively work with other State agencies in doing research appropriately. He also assigned the Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of National Defense to teaming with other relevant units to build plans and periodically make reports to deal with shortcomings in a timely manner.

