Seminar discusses the world and Vietnam amid COVID-19 outbreak

The event drew the participation of speakers who are expatriate specialists in politics and international economics, together with over 280 researchers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs working inside and outside the country.
During the seminar, the participants discussed the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam as well as issues related to building policy to help Vietnam's post-pandemic economy.
Addressing the event, Mr. Hieu thanked the participants for their practical contribution and recommendations during the seminar. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers these recommendations a valuable source in planning foreign policy.
The seminar was part of a series of activities calling on overseas Vietnamese to join hands with the homeland to surmount the pandemic's consequences.
Translated by Minh Anh
