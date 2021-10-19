SEA Games Federation updated on plan for SEA Games 31

It also gathered opinions on the draft joint statement of the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Sports slated for October 28, which aims to improve athletes' performance and achievements at regional and international competitions.
At the meeting, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Tran Duc Phan said the Vietnamese Government has approved the postponement of SEA Games 31 until the second quarter of 2022, slated to open in mid-May. The Vietnamese side will soon inform the SEAGF Office and other national Olympic Committees of its official plan, he added.
The organising committee is re-building a roadmap for the holding of the event and its timetable, said Phan, who is also deputy head of the committee.
As originally planned, SEA Games 31 and the 11th ASEAN Para Games would take place from November 21 to December 2 in Vietnam this year.
