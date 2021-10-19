SEA Games Federation updated on plan for SEA Games 31

Official logo and mascot of SEA Games 31. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)



The event adopted the minutes of the meeting held on September 17, and updated the Covid-19 situation in each country as well as preparations for the 31st SEA Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam.

It also gathered opinions on the draft joint statement of the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Sports slated for October 28, which aims to improve athletes' performance and achievements at regional and international competitions.

At the meeting, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Tran Duc Phan said the Vietnamese Government has approved the postponement of SEA Games 31 until the second quarter of 2022, slated to open in mid-May. The Vietnamese side will soon inform the SEAGF Office and other national Olympic Committees of its official plan, he added.

Participants of the meeting. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

