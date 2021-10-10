Scientific seminar on Le Duc Tho held

The seminar was co-held by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, and the Nam Dinh Provincial Party Committee.
It was part of the activities in celebration of the 110th birth anniversary of Le Duc Tho (October 10, 1911 – 2021).
Speaking at the event, Nguyen Xuan Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, recalled Le Duc Tho's revolutionary career while clarifying his contributionp as the first class member of the Communist Party of Vietnam and a great leader of the Party and the Vietnamese revolution.
Over 40 speeches at the seminar highlighted the great contribution of Le Duc Tho to the Vietnamese revolution, especially to the diplomatic front, the Party building and personnel work.
Speeches also confirmed the resilience and talent of Le Duc Tho, underlining that he was a good disciple of President Ho Chi Minh and a pride of his hometown Nam Dinh.
Translated by Quynh Oanh
- 5+5 Western Mediterranean Dialogue Foreign Ministers’ meeting held in Malta
- New study on Holodomor presented in five Canadian cities
- Leopard caught on camera traps in Hirkan National Park
- Leopard cub found in Azerbaijan
- Azerbaijani culture enjoys great success in Egypt [PHOTO]
- What You Need to Know About World Economic Forum in Davos
- 2018: Academia: Conferences, courses and curricula
- World's most beautiful racecourses
- Applications for Turkey’s 22nd Sky Observing Festival to open next week
- Ranked: the 50 most powerful people in Plymouth
- Pilots should go undergo 'tiredness test' before flights to stop them falling asleep in the cockpit, union says
- Want to be a racing driver? Caterham Academy will set you on the right track
- POLITICO Brussels Playbook, presented by Bayer: The Brexit road ahead — Leaders clinch COP24 deal — End of Europe as we know it
- POLITICO Brussels Playbook, presented by Bayer: Brexit togetherness — Transatlantic tensions — Journalism under threat
- Reality Check: Who rescues migrants in the Channel?
- The best parks and green spaces in London
- French court refuses to ban police weapons blamed for Yellow Vest injuries
- Case of deadly dog disease Alabama Rot confirmed in Derbyshire
- Case of deadly dog disease Alabama Rot confirmed in High Peak
- New case of deadly dog disease Alabama Rot confirmed in Chorley after walks around Adlington and Rivington
Scientific seminar on Le Duc Tho held have 367 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.