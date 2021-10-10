Scientific seminar on Le Duc Tho held

The seminar was co-held by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, and the Nam Dinh Provincial Party Committee.

It was part of the activities in celebration of the 110th birth anniversary of Le Duc Tho (October 10, 1911 – 2021).

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Xuan Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, recalled Le Duc Tho's revolutionary career while clarifying his contributionp as the first class member of the Communist Party of Vietnam and a great leader of the Party and the Vietnamese revolution.

Over 40 speeches at the seminar highlighted the great contribution of Le Duc Tho to the Vietnamese revolution, especially to the diplomatic front, the Party building and personnel work.

Speeches also confirmed the resilience and talent of Le Duc Tho, underlining that he was a good disciple of President Ho Chi Minh and a pride of his hometown Nam Dinh.

Translated by Quynh Oanh