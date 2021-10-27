Scientific seminar held to celebrate the 100th birthday of Sr. Lt. Gen. Hoang Minh Thao

The seminar, themed "Sr. Lt. Gen. Hoang Minh Thao: From battlefield to auditorium and scientific research," was chaired by Director of the National Defense Academy Sr. Lt. Gen. Tran Viet Khoa and attended by Deputy Defense Minister Sr. Lt. Gen. Le Huy Vinh.

About 30 reports by high-ranking officers, scientists, and military leaders delivered at the seminar focused on highlighting the life, revolutionary cause, and contribution of Gen. Thao to the country and the military.

Addressing the event, Gen. Vinh underscored that Gen. Thao was born in Hung Yen province, which is rich in patriotism. He joined the revolution when he was only 16 years old.

During his revolutionary cause, Gen. Thao held many important positions at military units.

Gen. Vinh hoped that the seminar would provide more invaluable information to further honor Gen. Thao's life and revolutionary career, benefiting training for high-level military personnel in the coming time, and contributing to the national construction and defense cause.

