Science and technology ministry to study new SARS-CoV-2 testing methods

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Science and Technology will research the production of COVID-19 vaccines, treatment drugs and new SARS-CoV-2 testing methods, said Minister of Science and Technology Huỳnh Thành Đạt.
The ministry held a conference yesterday to review the contribution of science and technology in COVID-19 prevention and control work with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam.
According to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bùi Thế Duy, since the pandemic broke out in Việt Nam, the science and technology sector has been creative in researching and manufacturing treatment drugs, vaccines, biological products and anti-pandemic medical equipment.
Việt Nam has become one of the first countries in the world to successfully isolate SARS-CoV-2, which is an important result, paving the way for research and production of diagnostic kits, vaccine production and further study of the virus, he said.
Việt Nam has also successfully produced RT-PCR test kits and conducted early research on vaccines. NanoCovax vaccine is in the middle of the third assessment phase and is waiting for approval from the health ministry. Meanwhile, the Covivax vaccine is in the second trial phase.
The Ministry of Science and Technology has issued a certificate of technology transfer for the production of COVID-19 vaccines using mRNA technology.
The ministry has also worked with relevant agencies to launch a quick response information team for COVID-19 prevention and control and assisting with tracing cases and prediction work, Duy said.
Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam acknowledged the contribution of scientists and researchers in COVID-19 prevention and control, adding that science and technology "plays an extremely important role in this work".
"Medicine and vaccines must be the utmost solutions in pandemic prevention and control work. Only when herd immunity is over 70 per cent, can we reduce the risk of infection," Đam said.
Scientists and experts at the conference proposed COVID prevention and control solutions with an aim to ensure the economy's sustainable growth and global supply chain development.
They noted that the solutions must pay attention to people's income.
Scientists also proposed solutions to apply artificial intelligence (AI) in treating patients at home, and mechanisms to mobilise private medical examination and treatment organisations to participate in pandemic prevention and control.
Minister of Science and Technology Huỳnh Thành Đạt said the ministry would step up research on COVID vaccines with an aim to be able to own the production technology of 15 types of vaccines and manufacture at least five types of vaccines.
The ministry will study new testing methods such as saliva and breath tests, he said. — VNS
