Samsung’s third Samsung “Hope School” inaugurated in Bắc Giang

Samsung Vietnam and Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI)/Korea cut the ribbon at the third “Samsung Hope School”. — Photo courtesy of Samsung

BẮC GIANG — Samsung Vietnam and Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI)/Korea on Saturday inaugurated the “Samsung Hope School” at Dinh Hương Village, Hiệp Hòa District, Bắc Giang Province, after the COVID-19 pandemic has eased in the province.

Samsung Hope School is "a school after school time" built for about 300 disadvantaged students from Primary to Secondary school age. It has one two-storey classroom building, a welfare building, a multi-purpose building, football field, garage and garden built on a total area of ​​8,100m sq.m.

This will also be the place to implement the “Child Development Programme (CDP)” to help students get the opportunity to be trained in computer science, foreign languages ​​and classes to develop specific talents such as music, fine arts, English and Korean languages, as well as experiencing various career-oriented training courses.

The “Hope School” in Bắc Ninh has been in operation since 2013 and in Thái Nguyên in 2018. About 1,000 students have been studying and developing at these schools.

The school officially started construction in August 2020, and was almost completed in March 2021. However, due to the 4th wave of COVID-19, the building was used as a concentrated quarantine facility.

Choi Joo Ho, President of Samsung Vietnam said: “I hope that students in Samsung Hope School in Bắc Giang will always keep the faith that with courage and unity we can overcome the crisis in any situation, as same as how Samsung and Bắc Giang worked together to overcome the crisis during the last April and May.

“I am delighted because despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with the very active support of the authorities of the province and Hiệp Hòa District, after more than a year of construction since August last year, to now the 3rd Samsung Hope School officially comes into operation.”

This is one of many key social responsibility projects by Samsung with the mission of spreading knowledge, sharing visions and creating the future for the younger generation in Việt Nam.

The 4th Samsung Hope School project in Lạng Sơn Province is expected to open this month. In addition, Samsung also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Đồng Nai Province and KFHI to implement the 5th Samsung Hope School project in Đồng Nai Province.

“Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People” – Samsung’s global philosophy of social contribution will be the foundation for Samsung’s efforts to provide high-quality education for all young people, without losing any learning opportunities of any student. — VNS