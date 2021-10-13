Russian singing contest launched online

The contest aims to strengthen and consolidate cultural relations between the two countries as well as introduce Russian culture and language, promote creativeness in music, and raise the performance skills of the participants.
All students studying Russian in Vietnamese high schools and universities can take part in the contest.
Contestants should send their application forms and video clips recording their performances in Russian by email to [email protected] Performances can be singles, duets, singing and playing musical instruments. Each performance will not be more than four minutes.
The winners will be presented with merit certificates and special prizes from the organization panel.
Translated by Minh Anh
