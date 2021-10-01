Russian carrier seeking to open air route to Khanh Hoa

The information was given by Le Van Nghia, director of Nhat Minh Tourism JS Company and representative of S7 Airlines in Vietnam, at an online Khanh Hoa – Saint Petersburg co-operation promotion.
Cam Ranh International Airport in Khanh Hoa ( Photo by Bao Khanh Hoa)
Nghia added that once approved, six first flights from Russia to Cam Ranh would be conducted in December this year with each to transport around 200 passengers. Initially, S7 Airlines plans to operate four weekly flights from the Saint Petersburg- Novosibirsk-Cam Ranh route. Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, deputy director of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Tourism, proposed opening a direct air route between Saint Petersburg and Cam Ranh, saying that the air route could facilitate tourism cooperation and closer ties between the two localities. At the forum, Saint Petersburg's Vice-Chairman of the Committee for External Relations Kalganov Vyacheslav Gennadievich highly appreciated the potential for co-operation between Khanh Hoa and Saint Petersburg. He suggested an online meeting with Khanh Hoa's tourism sector in December to discuss cooperation opportunities. In February or March next year, Saint Petersburg will open a tourism conference and local authorities would invite Vietnamese companies to join.
