Residential area per capita to reach 27sq.m by 2025

A resident lives in a small alley in Hoàn Kiếm District’s Hàng Gà Street. — Photo dantri.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's residential area per capita is expected to reach about 27sq.m by 2025 and to surge to 30sq.m by 2030, according to the draft national housing development strategy.

The National Housing Development Strategy for the 2021-2030 period sets the goal of developing and repairing more than one billion sq.m of houses, equivalent to about 11.9 million apartments.

The housing development strategy is to create conditions for everyone to have a place to live and focus on improving the quality of housing, as well as implementing the trend of green and smart housing development.

In addition, the housing development must include urban development, urban embellishment and re-construction of old apartment buildings. The housing development in the post-COVID-19 period will be implemented according to targets on sustainable real estate market development.

At the same time, the strategy will have policies focusing on housing for workers and low-income residents in urban areas, said Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Văn Sinh.

The Ministry of Construction is collecting comments on the draft strategy. The ministry is expected to submit the draft to the Prime Minister for consideration in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The draft of the national housing strategy aims to establish the orientation of national housing development activities and local housing development programmes, he said.

The strategy also aims to increase rental housing products and promote the development of commercial housing with medium areas and reasonable prices, meeting the needs of people. The renovation and reconstruction of old apartment buildings in urban areas will also be promoted.

The strategy focuses on renewing specific policies for each kind of housing and the target group of social housing policies including workers and low-income people in urban areas, and officers and soldiers of the people’s armed forces.

Regulations on housing management and development are also amended according to housing development master plans, strategies and programmes.

Deputy Minister Sinh affirmed that building the national housing development strategy is one of the important tasks of the construction sector in implementing the 10-year socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030, especially targets on social housing and policies on ensuring housing security. — VNS