Representative missions aboard required to improve external information

Giang made the statement while chairing an online conference on external information work held on October 13-14 with the participation of 70 ambassadors, consuls-general, and representatives of Vietnamese representative missions abroad and several units of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He stressed that the new requirements of the country and the change of the situation, as well as the rapid development of technology, especially digital technology, have been setting new tasks that require new and breakthrough solutions to improve the efficiency of external information work. This requires great responsibility, activeness and creativity of the heads of representative missions overseas as well as the capacity and skills of the missions’ staff.

At the conference, ambassadors, consuls-general, and representatives of Vietnamese representative missions abroad affirmed that the work of external information is always one of the top priorities of their offices.

They said that in the coming time, besides the traditional but still effective implementation measures, the missions will make use of the development of digital technology in conducting external information work such as new media forms, social networks, and digitization of publications.

Deputy Foreign Minister Giang asked the overseas Vietnamese representative agencies to optimize their role, bring into full play on-site resources, and coordinate with external information agencies at home to improve the quality of external information work.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will closely coordinate with domestic ministries, sectors and localities to orient and provide the best support for the representative missions abroad to make a breakthrough in external information work, practically serving the implementation of the country’s strategic goals, and contributing to enhancing Vietnam’s prestige and position in the world.

Source: VNA