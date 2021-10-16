Representative missions aboard required to improve external information

Giang made the statement while chairing an online conference on external information work held on October 13-14 with the participation of 70 ambassadors, consuls-general, and representatives of Vietnamese representative missions abroad and several units of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He stressed that the new requirements of the country and the change of the situation, as well as the rapid development of technology, especially digital technology, have been setting new tasks that require new and breakthrough solutions to improve the efficiency of external information work. This requires great responsibility, activeness and creativity of the heads of representative missions overseas as well as the capacity and skills of the missions’ staff.
At the conference, ambassadors, consuls-general, and representatives of Vietnamese representative missions abroad affirmed that the work of external information is always one of the top priorities of their offices.
They said that in the coming time, besides the traditional but still effective implementation measures, the missions will make use of the development of digital technology in conducting external information work such as new media forms, social networks, and digitization of publications.
Deputy Foreign Minister Giang asked the overseas Vietnamese representative agencies to optimize their role, bring into full play on-site resources, and coordinate with external information agencies at home to improve the quality of external information work.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will closely coordinate with domestic ministries, sectors and localities to orient and provide the best support for the representative missions abroad to make a breakthrough in external information work, practically serving the implementation of the country’s strategic goals, and contributing to enhancing Vietnam’s prestige and position in the world.
Source: VNA
- Party, NA, Gov't agencies coordinate on external information
- National conference reviews 2015 external information services
- Localities urged to promote external information service
- Work on external information service reviewed
- National External Information Service Awards 2016 calls for submissions
- Improving external affairs for development and integration Current Affairs
- Four major tasks set to boost external information work
- Renovation Requires Improvement in Economic Legal System
- Party official meets Vietnamese representatives abroad
- Party official calls for improving people-to-people diplomacy
- GDP holds training course for reporters of defense external affairs
- The 10 information and communication highlight events of the year 2010
- NA's external communications reviewed
- Balancing cooperation and struggle in defense external affairs to defend national interests
- Pacific Partnership 2016 concludes mission in Vietnam
- Canada trade mission highlights need for food safety in Vietnam
- Efforts to Improve National Credit Rating
- Information on Vietnam’s participation in UN peacekeeping operation to be promoted
- VFF President meets heads of Vietnamese diplomatic missions abroad
- Party official meets with foreign diplomatic missions
Representative missions aboard required to improve external information have 415 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.