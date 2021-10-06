Regulations on Vietnamese citizens going abroad for teaching, learning, scientific research and academic exchange

Illustrative image.

HÀ NỘI — The Government has just issued a decree specifying regulations on Vietnamese citizens eligible for going abroad to study, teach, or take part in scientific research and academic exchange.

According to Decree 86/2021/ND-CP, those who want to study abroad must have good political and moral qualities; have diplomas, professional certificates, foreign language skills ​​that meet the provisions of the scholarship programme and meet other conditions as required by the programme. They must be approved by the direct management agency if working; meet current regulations on training cadres, civil servants and public employees and regulations of the Party (if they are cadres, civil servants, public employees and party members).

They must not have been disciplined or investigated for criminal liability.

The decree also stipulates that students funded by the state budget for studying abroad can return to their home countries to practise and collect materials to serve the study programme; may return home, visit relatives in another country (third country) if approved by the competent authority of the host country.

Training costs must be reimbursed if the study obligation is not fulfilled.

The Decree clearly stipulates the responsibilities of Vietnamese students funded by the state budget. Specifically, they must not drop out of school and must strictly comply with regulations on study time, training level, major, host country and educational institution according to decisions by the competent authorities.

They must reimburse training costs according to regulations if they do not fulfil their study obligations or do not comply with the assignment of competent state agencies after graduation (applied to students funded by state budget scholarships under agreements between the Government of Việt Nam and foreign governments; state budget scholarships granted through state agencies, state enterprises, public non-business units).

These students must also implement current regulations on cadres, civil servants and public employees and regulations of the Party; protect documents and information containing state secrets as prescribed in the Law on Protection of State Secrets, and information to protect internal politics.

They must not take advantage of their studies or any other form to carry out propaganda activities against the Vietnamese state, affecting the diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the host countries.

Scientific research

The Decree also specifies criteria for Vietnamese citizens to go abroad for teaching, scientific research and academic exchange, including having good political and moral qualities (as determined by the direct management agency); having qualifications and capabilities suitable to the contents and programmes they are participating in.

Vietnamese citizens going abroad for teaching, scientific research and academic exchange are responsible for paying social insurance, health insurance, personal income tax (if any) and other compulsory expenses according to current regulations of the State.

Besides, Vietnamese citizens going abroad for teaching, scientific research and academic exchange have the responsibility to work in the right places; strictly implement the rules of the workplace; return to Việt Nam after completing the teaching, scientific research and academic exchange programmes according to the regulations of the host country.

They must not take advantage of going to teach, taking part in scientific research and academic exchange abroad for the purpose of working or staying abroad illegally, the decree said. —VNS