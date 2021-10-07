Rapid COVID-19 test waived for truck drivers at Mong Cai Int’t Border Gate

Truck drivers and their cabin companions travelling from other cities and provinces will not need to take the test at the checkpoint if they and their vehicles already complete all necessary pandemic control measures, including rapid anti-gene COVID-19 tests, at Bach Dang Bridge's checkpoint which supervises entry to and exit from the northern province.

Taking effect since 0:00 a.m. on October 6, the policy is part of the province's moves to gradually relax COVID-19 preventive rules and resume social and economic activities. It is expected to speed up transports of goods and cut costs for businesses.

People entering Mong Cai city had been requested to get rapid COVID-19 tests at Customs Checkpoint at Km15 – Dan Tien Wharf since September 6.

