The golf course will be built on an area of 130 hectares in An Sinh Commune, Dong Trieu Town. The project includes an 18-hole championship course and a nine-hole course integrated with the most prestigious golf training academy in northern Vietnam. It will also have a hotel, an amusement park and a resort.
The Dong Trieu golf course will carry the Faldo Signature. British golf legend Nick Faldo, who held the number one position in the world for 97 weeks, became a golf course designer after retirement. Faldo received the award for the best golf course designer in 2016.
It is expected that the golf course and associated constructions will be completed and put into operation in the third quarter of 2024. The course will be able to accommodate about 800 guests a day.
Quang Ninh begins work on $55 mln golf course