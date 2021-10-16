“Quang Nam – A flourish blue sea” contest concludes

As reported, the program was launched on August 15. During the two-month program, 21 works passing the preliminary rounds were posted on the contest’s homepage. Diverse in content, they works are about protection and restoration of coral reef ecosystems, protection of the marine environment through reducing plastic pollution, providing marine environment education and development of sustainable livelihoods and reducing overfishing.

The organizing panel then selected outstanding works to honor. Accordingly one first, two second and three third prizes, worth VND five million each, VND three million VND each, and VND two million each, respectively, were awarded.

Also, the organizers also awarded six prospect awards to individuals and organizations participating in the contest with works of appropriate quality. Other finalists also received meaningful gifts and recognition of participation.

At the awarding ceremony, representative of the Directorates of Fisheries Le Tran Nguyen Hung congratulated the winning entries, emphasizing that the contest is meaningful in the context that the fisheries sector is developing a National Program on Fisheries Resource Protection and Development towards 2030. One of the central objectives of the program is to call on more people to participate in and implement co-management initiatives in the protection of marine resources in localities under the Law on Fisheries 2017, in which raising awareness of and capacity for the community and participants plays an important role.

On behalf of the organizing panel, Deputy Director of the Center for Marinelife Conservation and Community Development Than Thi Hien said, "The contest has sought and spread feasible media initiatives and communication products in protecting, developing fisheries resources and restoring the marine ecosystem in communities in the coastal area of Quang Nam province. It also helps boost care and sharing and connection of cooperation among related partners, contributing to the development and implementation of co-management in local fisheries resources protection."

This activity is in the framework of the project "Supporting Vietnamese fisheries reform under the Law on Fisheries 2017 – Initiatives from the national level to localities" implemented by Center for Marinelife Conservation and Community Development, and funded by Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors of the United States ("RPA") through the Program "Ocean 5." The project supports the expansion of co-management in the protection and development of resources in the three provinces of Binh Dinh, Quang Nam, and Khanh Hoa and will provide practical lessons and capacity-building for participating partners.

Reported by Chung Anh