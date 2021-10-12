Quang Binh province supports Lao locality in COVID-19 fight

The 11-member delegation includes staff of Quang Binh’s departments, sectors and the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) led by Vice Director of the provincial Department of External Affairs Nguyen Thanh Xuan.
They are tasked with assisting Khammouane province in performing COVID-19 testing in order to quickly detect and treat COVID-19 infections.
The delegation brought along two RT-PCR testing systems, biological products for 15,000 single test samples, 1,000 sets of test kits and other modern medical equipment.
The delegation's working mission will last 15 days. If the pandemic situation in Khammoune develops more complicated, Quang Binh's health sector will make plans to support the Lao locality in terms of human resources and medical equipment.
Source: VNA
