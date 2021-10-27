Quảng Bình offers COVID-19 testing assistance to Khammouane Province, Laos

QUẢNG BÌNH — The central province of Quảng Bình has sent 11 highly-skilled health workers along with medical equipment to help Khammouane Province in Laos with their COVID-19 testing.
Two RT-PCR testing machines, 15,000 testing samples and other modern medical equipment were brought by the medical workers to Laos.
Nguyễn Thanh Xuân, deputy director of Quảng Bình Province Department of Foreign Affairs, head of the Vietnamese working delegation to Laos, said due to a large number of infections detected through testing, Quảng Bình Province sent more biological products worth about VNĐ500 million to assist the region.
The total value of medical equipment donated to Khammouane is VNĐ2.7 billion.
Xuân said the authorities of Khammouane created conditions for the Vietnamese delegation while working in the province.
Between October 11 and 25, the Vietnamese medical workers took more than 6,700 testing samples and detected 738 positive cases.
After 15 days in Laos, the delegation of medical staff completed assigned tasks and returned to Việt Nam.
Before returning home, the working delegation of Quảng Bình Province shared their pandemic fighting experiences which included recommending conducting large-scale quick and RT-PCR testing which will save money.
Bunmi Phimmason, deputy party secretary and chairman of Khammouane People's Council, presented a certificate of merit from the Governor of Khammouane Province to members of the Quảng Bình delegation.
Bunmi Phimmason thanked the Vietnamese medical staff for the assistance, saying that the support demonstrated the close relationship between local authorities of the two provinces and the two countries.— VNS
