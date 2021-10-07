Proposal to reopen 10 domestic air routes from Sunday

Aeroplanes at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport (MoT) re-open 10 domestic air routes from Sunday.

In a report to the ministry, the CAAV said that as of Wednesday, six localities completely agreed with its air route resumption plan, namely the provinces of Điện Biên, Khánh Hoà, Phú Yên, Bình Định, and Thanh Hoá, along with Phú Quốc City in Kiên Giang Province.

Four others; HCM City, Đắk Lắk, Nghệ An, and Thừa Thiên-Huế provinces, showed partial support while Hà Nội, Hải Phòng City, and Gia Lai Province asked for the suspension of regular commercial flights to continue.

The 10 air routes that could re-opened are between HCM City and; Thanh Hoá, Khánh Hoà, Phú Yên, Bình Định, Phú Quốc, Thừa Thiên-Huế, and Nghệ An. Routes between Thanh Hoá and Khánh Hoà, Buôn Ma Thuột City (in Đắk Lắk Province), and Phú Quốc could also resume.

The air routes will resume only when both airport localities approve. More routes will be added when other localities support the proposal.

Each of the routes between HCM City and Thanh Hoá, Khánh Hoà, Phú Yên, Bình Định and Phú Quốc will have four flights per day. Meanwhile, the ones between Thanh Hoá and Khánh Hoà, Buôn Ma Thuột, and Phú Quốc will have one flight per day.

There will be one flight per week for the route linking HCM City and Thừa Thiên-Huế, and two flights per week for the route from Nghệ An to HCM City.

According to the CAAV's proposal, passengers boarding flights must comply with the 5K message; Khẩu trang (facemask) – Khử khuẩn (disinfection) – Khoảng cách (distance) – Không tụ tập (no gathering) – Khai báo y tế (health declaration). The passengers must make health declarations at both the point of departure and arrival, and produce certificates of their full vaccination against COVID-19.

In particular, passengers must have received their last vaccine dose at least 14 days, and no more than 12 months, prior to their departure, or have certificates of recovery from COVID-19 no more than six months prior to the departure.

Those departing from "red zones" (very high-risk zones) must have a negative RT-PCR or rapid antigen test within 72 hours.

In the initial period, passengers departing from HCM City, Bình Dương, Đồng Nai, and Long An, the current COVID-19 hotspots in the south, will have to self-monitor their health for seven days, adhere to the 5K principles, and undergo testing on the first and seventh days after their arrival, the CAAV said. — VNS