Project aims to enhance trade remedy capacity as Vietnam joins new-generation FTAs

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has set a target of amending the Law on Foreign Trade Management and relevant legal documents related to trade remedies or building a Law on Trade Remedies by 2030.

A team of legal experts and consultants who has in-depth knowledge of trade remedies are expected to be established to support manufacturing industries to ensure Vietnam’s interests in international trade. project , the inter-sectoral coordination mechanism in the field of trade remedy is set to be built and strengthened to meet the requirements of the trade remedy work in the new context, assisting the settlement of other countries' trade remedy investigations into Vietnamese exports . trade remedies will be included in the programmes, strategies and policies for the development of key manufacturing industries. capacity during the implementation of FTAs.