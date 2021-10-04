Program launched for children orphaned due to COVID-19

Attending the event were Nguyen Anh Tuan, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and representatives of a number of ministries and agencies.

The COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam has killed more than 19,000 people. According to statistics from the Department of Children's Affairs under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs and reports of the Departments of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of 30 provinces and cities, as of October 1, up to 2,091 children and juveniles under 17 who have lost their parents, mothers, fathers or caregivers due to the pandemic.

The program aims to mobilize organizations, businesses and individuals to join hands to take care of and support the orphaned children due to the COVID-19 pandemic until the age of 18 in a sustainable way so that they can overcome difficulties and stabilize their lives soon, ensuring conditions for them to develop comprehensively and become useful people in society.

The program will concentrate on provinces and cities that have been heavily affected by the COVID-19 epidemic and focusing on providing financial, education, health and spiritual support.

Students who lost their parents due to COVID-19 will be provided with 500,000 VND per month until they are 18 years old.

The Youth Union collaborated with FPT, a technology giant in Vietnam, to establish schools for 6-18 year-old children whose parents died of COVID-19. The program also calls on experts and volunteers who have experience in the field of child psychology to provide support and timely intervention for children, especially at the beginning when they are going through trauma.

People who want to donate to the program can access the website www.noivongtaythuong.vn or sending financial aid through account number: 1000 001 001 191919 at the Vietnam Bank for Social Policy's Branch in Hanoi.

Source: VNA