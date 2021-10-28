Professional support for Hà Nội businesses provided by Czech experts

HÀ NỘI — A two-week professional training programme, specially designed for small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hà Nội, has been provided by specialists from the Czech Republic.
The training was co-organised by the Association of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Crafts of the Czech Republic (AMSP ČR) and the Hà Nội Small and Medium Enterprises Association (Hanoisme).
As part of the AMSP ČR’s ‘Aid For Trade’ project, the event is taking place from October 18 to November 2, with the aim of providing information and support on import-export, legal issues, business, and finance, among others.
Director of the Aid For Trade project, Kristýna Strnadová, said the training programme for Vietnamese SMEs was jointly planned by AMSP ČR and Hanoisme.
“Under the programme, specialists share information about the law and capital mobilisation for starts-up, such as financial issues and market experience, and issues relating to the opening of branches and business opportunities abroad. This is for all business and production areas, including commercial services, industry, agriculture, finance, education, e-commerce, and so forth,” said Strnadová.
She said she hoped that the training will help build up more knowledge for young Vietnamese enterprises towards sustainable development.
In the opening session of the training on October 18, Strnadová presented information on start-ups in the Czech Republic, including statistics. To provide a clear picture, she presented the AMSP ČR’s programme ‘Young Business’ which focused on supporting the entrepreneurial spirit of the youth and providing know-how on how to start an entrepreneurial business.
According to Hanoisme Vice Chairman and General Secretary, Mac Quoc Anh, Hanoisme was established in 1995. Its current membership is almost 4,000 enterprises.
Over the past few years, the association has supported enterprises with human resources training, business networking, finance, and so on, Anh said.
“Through this training, Hanoisme members are expected to gain useful knowledge about business, capital mobilisation, building and developing markets, and developing human resources, among others,” Anh said. VNS
