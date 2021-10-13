Prime Minister to attend 4th Russian Energy Week

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will attend and deliver a pre-recorded speech at the 4th Russian Energy Week, which will take place in Moscow from October 13-15, at the invitation of Russian leaders and Government.
Initiated by the Russian Government in 2017, the Russian Energy Week is an important event in the energy sector, which serves as a platform for discussions on development and international cooperation in energy. It brings together leaders from many countries, international organisations and major businesses in energy.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders from different countries and international organisations will attend this year's event. — VNS
- Dutch prime minister didn't visit dying mother to comply with coronavirus lockdown measures
- La Liga can resume week of June 8 - Spanish Prime Minister
- Boris Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds is PREGNANT: Prime Minister and his First Lady are engaged as she announces 'We've got a baby hatching early summer'
- Prime Minister gives Cabinet directions from Chequers in attempt to get a grip on the coronavirus crisis – and could be back in Downing St next week - after criticism over lack of PPE and growing calls for a clear exit from lockdown
- Netanyahu trial: Israeli prime minister faces Jerusalem court
- Anger at Cummings: 'How can a prime minister lie to protect his adviser?'
- Coronavirus: La Liga Can Restart From June 8, Says Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
- Lebanese Prime Minister Warns of Food Crisis
- La Liga can resume from June 8, says Spanish Prime Minister
- Russian minister, oil majors discuss output cut extension: sources
- England World Cup fans will be 'safe in Russia,' says Russian ambassador
- Stung government issues 14-point rebuttal at claims Boris Johnson 'skipped' Cobra meetings and ministers dragged their feet and 'lacked grip' over COVID-19
- Keir Starmer reveals his children have attended school throughout the coronavirus crisis as he calls for classes to resume 'as soon as possible'
- Czech Police Appear to Have No Proof of Russian Poisoning Plot - Minister
- ‘We’re expendable’: Russian doctors face hostility, mistrust
- Many people lost their sense of smell weeks ago. They're still waiting for it to come back
- Egypt suffers regular blackouts due to worst energy crisis in decades
- Opening schools next week is 'NOT safe': 'Independent SAGE' warns getting children back in classrooms on June 1 risks a surge in cases
- Dua Lipa appears to flout lockdown laws as singer attends a family barbecue with boyfriend Anwar Hadid for sister Rina's 19th birthday
- Students at public schools in New South Wales will return to full-time class from NEXT WEEK in major easing of coronavirus lockdown
Prime Minister to attend 4th Russian Energy Week have 424 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.