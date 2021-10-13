Prime Minister to attend 4th Russian Energy Week

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will attend and deliver a pre-recorded speech at the 4th Russian Energy Week, which will take place in Moscow from October 13-15, at the invitation of Russian leaders and Government.

Initiated by the Russian Government in 2017, the Russian Energy Week is an important event in the energy sector, which serves as a platform for discussions on development and international cooperation in energy. It brings together leaders from many countries, international organisations and major businesses in energy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders from different countries and international organisations will attend this year's event. — VNS