Prime Minister praises Vietnamese women for their dedication

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets women representatives in Hà Nội on Tuesday on Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20). —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese women have always played a special role throughout the country's history, not only fulfiling their duties but also making great achievements in the national struggle for independence, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

He made the statement at a meeting with representatives of women across the country in Hà Nội on Tuesday on the occasion of the 91st Founding Anniversary of the Vietnam Women's Union and Vietnamese Women's Day (October 20).

The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged the globe, affecting every aspect of life and leaving serious consequences for each country, each family and each individual. Việt Nam has temporarily put the pandemic under control but challenges remained, he said. "Throughout the pandemic prevention and control process, we have witnessed many bright examples of women who joined the frontline forces to fight against COVID-19. They had to face many risks and leave behind their own happiness. Many of them have gone forever," the PM said.

He stressed that the Party and State always acknowledged the dedication and great roles of Vietnamese women through different periods as well as paid great attention to policies for women such as gender equality, healthcare and job generation in order to create an environment for women to have more opportunities to contribute to society. The United Nations and the international community have acknowledged and appreciated the country's efforts in implementing gender equality and for women's advancement.

However, the Government leader admitted that challenges remained. Some cultural and policy barriers have affected the development of women, many women working in industrial zones still face many difficulties, healthcare for women, particularly those in remote, mountainous and rural areas was limited, some women still suffered domestic violence while others faced difficulties in access to knowledge, vocational training and loans to develop production.

The PM asked ministries, agencies and localities to review all policies for women and children to address shortcomings and promptly complete a draft resolution on a number of policies supporting women and children facing difficulties caused by COVID-19.

The Government would study and propose policies to ensure the living conditions of female workers in industrial zones, particularly policies relating to accommodation and schools for their children.

Ministries and agencies needed to study and propose solutions and pay more attention to policies for female teachers, especially kindergarten teachers and those living in remote and mountainous areas as well as policies for female athletes.

They were also required to create conditions for the women's unions at all levels to continue developing firmly and comprehensively to be able to deal with emerging issues and closely coordinate with the unions to implement socio-economic development plans and mobilise society to implement gender equality.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union Hà Thị Nga said 2021 was a special year for Vietnamese women. This is the first time since the country carried out the Đổi mới "Renewal" process, that the rate of female NA deputies reached over 30 per cent. The Government adopted a resolution to issue the national strategy for gender equality during 2021-2030.

Amid difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Party and the National Assembly issued effective policies in a timely manner as well as support packages, particularly policies supporting pregnant women and those with children. — VNS