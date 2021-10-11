President urges HCM City to control risks following reopening measures

The leader made the request when attending an online meeting with voters from the municipal health sector on October 9, urging the city improve its COVID-19 vaccination and treatment capacity.
He expressed his deep sympathy to local people on their great sufferings and losses caused by the epidemic in recent days as well as to health workers regarding their hardships in caring for patients. He also appreciated the determination of the city’s authorities and people to overcome difficulties and return to the normal life.
On the basis of the city’s economic recovery and reconstruction plan, Phuc agreed with the voters’ proposals on risk control on a broader scale following the city's reopening, vaccine coverage expansion, and measures to minimize the number of deaths.
The president also asked the city to coordinate with and support neighboring localities.
HCM City should pay more attention to forecasting work, improving the local health sector's response capacity, and staying proactive in responding to any arising situations, he noted.
At the meeting, participating voters, who are medical staff at hospitals and health centers, and lecturers of medical universities, presented 21 opinions.
In response, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai said the city's plan considers strengthening the health system a key pillar. The city will study the idea of developing a hospital model for post-COVID-19 mental and psychological care, and promote the combination of military and civil medicine, among others.
Source: VNA
