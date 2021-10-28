The President's attendance is made at the invitation of his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta who assumes the rotating Presidency of the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) in October 2021, according to a statement released by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The debate will take the theme of "Renewing solidarity to successfully deliver peace and security in a changing conflict environment".
The Vietnamese leader's attendance at the event manifests Vietnam's role and responsible contributions to enhancing cooperation between the U.N. and regional organisations, following its successes recorded in April 2021 when the country acted as President of the UNSC.
Source: VNA
- April 19-25: Vietnamese President chairs UNSC's high-level open debate
- Vietnamese President chairs UNSC's high-level open debate
- Promoting cooperation, building trust and dialogue for international peace and security
- Vietnam chairs UNSC open debate on protection of objects indispensable to civilian population’s survival
- UNSC debate urges int’l cooperation in mine action
- Beijing asks regional organizations to stay out of its internal affairs
- Sustainable peace secured only when the consequences of wars and conflicts resolved: Foreign minister
- The Afghan endgame: India's biggest challenge
- The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Chauvin conviction puts renewed focus on police reform
President to attend high-level open debate on U.N. - A.U. cooperation have 199 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.