President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc  pays tribute to Vietnam Buddhist Sangha leader Thích Phổ Tuệ

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc walks past Most Venerable Thích Phố Tuệ’s casket at the respect-paying ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Friday paid homage to Most Venerable Thích Phổ Tuệ, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), who died a day prior at the age of 105, at Viên Minh (Rang) Pagoda in Hà Nội's Phú Xuyên District.

Writing in the funeral guest book, President Phúc described Most Venerable Thích Phổ Tuệ as a symbol of national unity and religious solidarity.

As the head of the VBS, Tuệ has set an example and led the Sangha along the path of "Dharma – Nation – Socialism," he said, adding that the Most Venerable's life has vividly reflected Buddhism's cultural and ethical values in society.

Phúc also conveyed his sincere sympathy to the VBS Central Committee and Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers for their loss and urged them to learn from Most Venerable Thích Phổ Tuệ to together build and unite a strong VBS, contributing more and more to national construction and defence.

The Most Venerable, who led an 85-year religious life, was also a member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and head of the Viên Minh Pagoda.

He used to serve as the Vice President of the VBS's Executive Council and head of the executive board of the VBS chapter in former Hà Tây Province (now part of Hà Nội).

The monk was honoured with the Hồ Chí Minh Order, the second-class Independence Order, the Great National Unity Order, the certificate of merit by the Prime Minister, and many other noble rewards in recognition of his dedication to Buddhism and the secular life.

The respect-paying ceremony is being held at Vien Minh Pagoda from 7am on October 22 through October 23, while the memorial service will take place at 9am on October 24. — VNS