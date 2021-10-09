President Nguyen Xuan Phuc commemorates leading professor

Prof. Vu Khieu's real name is Dang Vu Khieu. He was born on September 19, 1916 in Hanh Thien village, Xuan Hong commune, Xuan Truong district, the northern province of Nam Dinh.

He used to be head of the information and training department at Viet Bac Military Zone and a member of the first-generation bodyguard force of President Ho Chi Minh. After 1954, he took to sociology and culture research and became a founder of Vietnam's sociology sector.

He was also appointed as the first Director of the Vietnam Institute of Sociology, Deputy Director of the Vietnam News Agency and deputy head of the Committee on Social Sciences, now known as Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences.

Khieu was one of the first scholars to receive Professor title in Vietnam. He authored and co-authored hundreds of books in the field of philosophy, ethics, literature, arts, socio-culture, as well as Vietnamese celebrities, culturalists and writers.

With his great and eminent dedication to the country, Prof. Khieu was honored with Ho Chi Minh Award in 1995, the title of labor hero in the renovation period in 2000, the first-class Independence Order in 2006, and the title of outstanding citizen of Hanoi capital city in 2010 and other noble distinctions.

