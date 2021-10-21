President meets with soldiers serving Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea

At the meeting, President Phuc affirmed that the opening of the trail proved the Party’s strategic vision, creativity, wisdom, and ingenuity, contributing significantly to improving the nation’s combat capacity and creating a new development step for the Southern revolution at the time. The sea is not only a living space but also a sacred territory of the nation, he noted.

He also emphasized the importance of continuing to fully protect Vietnam’s maritime sovereignty in all situations, maintaining a peaceful and stable environment at sea for national development, and resolving disagreements and disputes through peaceful means in accordance with the Party’s and State’s policy and stance, as well as Vietnamese and international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982.

President Phuc hoped that each veteran would continue promoting the tradition and being an example of revolutionary heroism, courage, strong will, and relentless efforts to build the country toward prosperity.

The Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea was established to help with the transportation of weapons from the North to the Southern theater.

During the resistance war against the U.S. imperialists, the route was considered a "true legend" and a miracle of the Vietnamese nation, contributing to the final victory in the spring of 1975.

Translated by Chung Anh