President assigns tasks to newly-appointed ambassadors

President Phuc asked the new ambassadors to well implement the country’s foreign affairs, especially its vaccine diplomacy strategy, to help boost the country's pandemic prevention and control as well as economic development and recovery.

In the context of fierce competition between major countries, the diplomats were requested to actively participate in building a peaceful, friendly and stable environment, laying a foundation to promote bilateral and multilateral relations with Vietnam.

He re-emphasized Vietnam’s foreign policy after the 13th National Party Congress as well as the country’s goal of becoming a high-income country by 2045.

Therefore, the top priority task is to develop the economy, mobilize all domestic and foreign resources to develop the country, improve its prestige in the international arena, and realize the aspiration for peace, he said, adding that these are important missions of the ambassadors.

The President also asked the diplomats to continue implementing overseas Vietnamese-related affairs in the new situation, consider this work and citizen protection a key task, and mobilize resources of overseas Vietnamese to contribute to the cause of national construction and development.

The ambassadors committed to trying their best, coordinating with domestic and foreign agencies, well implementing the foreign policy of the 13th National Party Congress, bettering citizen protection and defending the nation’s sovereignty.

Source: VNA