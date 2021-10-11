Practical activities held in celebration of Military Youth Day

This was one of the practical activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Military Youth Day and the foundation of the Military Youth Advisory Board (February 8, 1952 – 2022).
The constructions hold socio-political significance, clearly showing the process of leading, directing and organizing the comprehensive implementation of youth union activities and youth movements, while educating troops about the 70-year tradition of building, defense and development of the military youth and the Military Youth Advisory Board in the cause of national liberation, construction and defense. It also encourages youths to raise high determination in performing all assigned missions.
In celebration of the 70th foundation day of the Military Youth and the Military Youth Advisory Board, many other programs will be also implemented such as a compilation project themed "History of Military Youth Affairs 1952-2022," a documentary about 70 years of the military youth, song comprising in praise of military youth, and return-to-the-root journeys, among others.
Translated by Minh Anh
