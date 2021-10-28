PM stresses significance of Việt Nam-Russia strategic partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin and ASEAN member states’ leaders attend the 4th ASEAN-Russia Summit yesterday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính led the Vietnamese delegation on Thursday to attend the 4th ASEAN-Russia Summit, which was held online, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN-Russia relations.

Leaders of ASEAN countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Secretary-General of ASEAN attended the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the leaders emphasised the significance of the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia, welcomed the progress in the ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership and approved the Comprehensive Plan of Action for 2021-25.

ASEAN and Russia affirmed their close cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, coordinating efforts to distribute safe, effective and equitable vaccines to people in the region.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation, dialogue and information exchange on responding to security challenges, contributing to peace, security and stability in the region such as the High-Level Consultation on security issues, and the ASEAN-Russia Dialogue on Security Issues in Information Technology.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that ASEAN is a reliable strategic partner of the Russian Federation. Russia is ready to support ASEAN in preventing and controlling COVID-19 and minimising negative socio-economic impacts of the pandemic, he said, which include actions such as organising training courses for health workers, providing technical and professional support, and providing test kits, therapeutic drugs and vaccines to ASEAN countries in the future.

The President of the Russian Federation affirmed to continue to actively participate in forums chaired by ASEAN, support ASEAN’s central role and efforts to promote dialogue, cooperation and build trust.

The countries agreed that 2022 will be the ASEAN-Russia Year of Science, Technology and Industry Cooperation, committing to work together to promote trade, investment, restore and stabilise supply chains, and strengthen cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and ASEAN.

Many activities will be organised, including exhibitions, roundtable talks, business forums with the participation of experts and businesses on topics of the creative economy, high technology, hardware and software technology.

Speaking at the conference, PM Chính emphasised that as a comprehensive strategic partner and traditional friend of Russia, Việt Nam always strives to contribute to the development of the strategic partnership and cooperation between ASEAN and Russia. He thanked Russia for its support of vaccines and medical supplies for the region, including Việt Nam, and welcomed Russia’s willingness to transfer vaccine production technology, contributing to improving vaccine autonomy in the region.

The PM asked that Russia continue supporting the ASEAN communities in Russia, including the Vietnamese diaspora.

Chính said two sides need to boost cooperation in economic development, science and technology, environment, energy, markets, human resource training, cultural exchange and tourism. They also need to take advantage of the available connection channels such as the ASEAN-Russia Business Council, the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Far East Economic Forum to help promote trade and investment exchanges.

The Vietnamese PM also suggested that Russia promote cooperation in areas of strength such as energy, oil and gas and renewable energy, together towards green goals and sustainable development.

Chính said he highly appreciates Russia’s active role and contribution to promote cooperation and development in Southeast Asia. He asked Russia to continue to actively participate in forums chaired by ASEAN, support ASEAN’s central role and efforts to respond to emerging challenges, maintain peace, stability and development in the region, including security and safety of navigation and aviation in the South China Sea (known as the East Sea in Việt Nam).

At the end of the meeting, the two sides adopted the ASEAN-Russia Declaration on Building a Peaceful, Stable and Sustainable Area and the ASEAN-Russia Declaration on Cooperation on Combating and Solving the Global Drug Problem. — VNS