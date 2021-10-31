PM starts trip for COP29, visits to UK, France

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (first, right) landed at Prestiwick airport on October 31 morning (local time), starting his trip for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and a working visit to the UK at the invitation of his counterpart Boris Johnson. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chinh landed at Prestiwick airport on Sunday morning (local time), starting his trip for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and a working visit to the UK at the invitation of his counterpart Boris Johnson.

During his stay from October 31 to November 3, the leader is scheduled to address the conference and have bilateral meetings with leaders of countries, international organisations and funds, and others.

His participation in the conference will extend a strong message on a responsible, proactive and active Việt Nam that is joining hands with the international community in settling global challenges on climate change; and demonstrates determination, efforts as well as difficulties and challenges facing Việt Nam in coping with the phenomenon.

The PM's visit to the UK will help consolidate the political trusts and further deepen multi-faceted cooperation; thus making the bilateral relations become more practical and effective.

The Việt Nam-UK strategic partnership have, over the recent past, developed strongly and positively. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have still maintained the exchange of high-level delegations and contacts.

The UK is now Việt Nam's third largest export market in Europe, and its 13th largest foreign investor.

Following his stop in the UK, the PM will pay an official visit to France from November 3-5 at the invitation of the French counterpart Jean Castex. VNS