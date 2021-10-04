PM issues directive on restoration of industrial production

The directive stated Covid-19 outbreaks have seriously affected production and business of enterprises as well as the health and lives of people.

With the concerted efforts of the entire political system, the business community and people, the pandemic has been gradually controlled and pushed back.

To remove difficulties for businesses and ensure safe production, the PM asked enterprises to closely coordinate with the People's Committees of provinces and cities nationwide to reach agreement on plans on production and circulation of goods, travelling and accommodation of workers as well as plans to ensure pandemic prevention and control.

The provincial/municipal People's Committees were requested to work with the Ministry of Health to speed up the allocation of Covid-19 vaccines for inoculating workers of enterprises, and consider the resumption of some essential services to serve employees.

The Ministry of Health was ordered to promptly issue specific regulations on distancing and Covid-19 testing in production and business at enterprises.

The Ministry of Transport was required to guide localities in ensuring the circulation of commodities to well serve the recovery of production and business.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment was assigned to provide instructions and guidance to remove difficulties in terms of investment procedures and infrastructure development at industrial and economic zones.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was asked to work with the Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies to remove difficulties and hindrances, create favourable conditions for foreign experts and workers to enter the country and undergo quarantine in line with regulations of the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Vietnam were requested to review and guide the implementation of policies and regulations on tax exemption and reduction, and issue mechanisms on interest rate and credit support for enterprises in conformity with the Government's Resolution No. 105/NQ-CP dated September 9, 2021.