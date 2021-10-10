PM holds phone talks with U.S. Presidential Envoy for Climate

Both sides shared the view that the Vietnam – U.S. ties have kept growing over the past 25 years, in which economic-trade ties and sustainable development cooperation are a focus while coordination in clean and renewable energy is a bright spot and new driving force.

Joint work across maritime security, education-training, climate change, and science-technology has been increasingly expanded.

On the occasion, Chinh thanked the U.S. Government and people for offering vaccines and medical equipment to Vietnam to fight COVID-19.

He hailed U.S. President Joe Biden's administration for promoting global common efforts against climate crisis.

The PM affirmed Vietnam's commitment to coping with climate change, including shifting to a low-carbon economy, easing reliance on coal-fueled power and increasing the rate of renewable energy.

He also suggested the U.S. continue to increase support for Vietnam in dealing with war consequences, especially dioxin detoxification, thereby contributing to environmental cleanup and sustainable development in the nation.

Kerry affirmed that the U.S. attaches importance to its comprehensive partnership with Vietnam and wishes for a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam. Appreciating Vietnam’s efforts in response to climate change, he affirmed his desire for the country to further promote its role in responding to the global climate crisis.

Saying Vietnam holds great advantages and potential in clean and renewable energy development, the U.S. official stated that his country is ready to support Vietnam in turning itself into a leading nation in the region regarding clean and renewable energy technology via specific cooperation projects.

Towards the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in November in Glasgow, the U.K., both agreed that the international community needs to strengthen international cooperation activities, including the assistance for developing countries in finance, technology and capacity improvement in the spirit of common awareness and determination, as well as mutual support to achieve the goal of limit global temperature rise at 1.5 degree Celsius.

