PM asks Phu Tho, Soc Trang, Ca Mau to contain new COVID-19 outbreaks

PM Chinh, who is also Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, asked the Ministry of Health to provide the maximum support for the provinces.
Meanwhile, these provinces were requested to assess the pandemic risk level on the smallest possible scale in order to take appropriate medical and administrative measures for each level and each locality.
The Government leader urged these localities to focus on strengthening medical capacity at all levels, especially the treatment capacity at the grassroots level for early classification and treatment, and speed up vaccination against COVID-19, with priority given to high-risk groups and areas.
He also asked Phu Tho, Soc Trang and Ca Mau provinces to continue coordinating more closely and effectively in transporting people from one locality to another to ensure safety.
According to reports from Phu Tho, Soc Trang and Ca Mau provinces, although there have been some outbreaks in the community in the past few days, the situation has been still under control.
Source: VNA
