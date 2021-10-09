PM asks for safely adapting to pandemic

Chinh, who is also head of the National Steering Committee, affirmed that the pandemic has basically been under control nationwide, with significant reductions in new infections and deaths, especially in Ho Chi Minh City and the southern provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An.
In the immediate future, he requested issuing a temporary guideline on safely and flexibly adapting to and effectively controlling the pandemic.
Localities were asked to arrange transportation of residents who wish to return to their hometowns, ensuring traffic safety, social security and order.
About vaccine strategy, he asked for importing as many vaccines as possible at the earliest to roll out vaccinations for residents in a scientific, safe and effective manner; and stepping up production of vaccines at home in line with law.
Production must be restored in the spirit of ensuring safety and upholding the sense of responsibility of employers and workers, he said.
The Government leader directed ministries, agencies and localities to continue ensuring social welfare for all residents and studying a roadmap to vaccine passport application, re-open schools in safe areas and take measures to ensure political stability and social safety and order.
Since the fourth pandemic wave began in late April, the country has recorded nearly 828,000 infections, 91 percent of them recovered and 20,300 died from the disease. Ten out of 62 localities nationwide have gone through 14 days without new transmissions.
As of October 8, nearly 51.4 million doses of vaccine were administered, including around 23.8 million first and 13.8 million second shots. Up to 52.3 percent of the population aged 18 and above were given the first shots.
Source: VNA
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison says there still will be virus cases in a COVID-safe Australia
- PM Phuc tells Viet Nam to restart the economy
- PM Phúc tells Việt Nam to restart the economy
- Pictures that expose PM's coronavirus testing shambles: Desperate NHS staff are turned AWAY from empty swab station 'because they haven't booked' while just 13 miles away others queue for checks - amid claims 85% of self-isolating workers are NOT infected
- Boris Johnson and the lockdown struggle: Allies urge the PM to ease restrictions swiftly to avert a depression - but others fear that would trigger a second wave ahead of crucial address to the nation on Sunday
- 'Stay Home' slogan 'could be replaced by 'Stay Safe' as Boris Johnson eases lockdown from Monday with exercise limit lifted and picnics and rural trips allowed in new five-step roadmap
- Poll shows 2/3rds are still too scared to come out of lockdown and Keir Starmer says measures need to stay as Boris prepares to change message from Stay Home to 'Stay Safe, Save Lives' from Monday
- Employees could spend four days working in the office and then ten from home under new 'cyclical' proposal to beat coronavirus while kick-starting UK economy
- Labour hits back at claims workers are 'addicted' to coronavirus furlough cash
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 7
- Workers could get legal right to work from home in 'workplace revolution' to make sure they are not forced to go back after lockdown
- Scotland's care home COVID-19 crisis has killed 1,000 people in three weeks and shows no signs of slowing - but the country's curves ARE flattening elsewhere, official data shows
- Coronavirus newsfile - Kevin Pietersen: Crowd or no crowd, players must play
- Coronavirus live updates: U.S. nears 80,000 dead from COVID-19
- What you need to know about coronavirus on Monday, May 11
- Coronavirus live updates: Trump says he deserves more credit as U.S. death toll nears 80,000
- Union bosses tell workers they have a legal right to REFUSE to go back to the office and demand health and safety risk assessments for EVERY employee before they agree to return
- Sadiq Khan threatens to CUT transport services if No 10 don't give him more money as thousands still pack onto Tube trains amid 10% rise in passengers
- Teenager dies of coronavirus in UK: Boy, 18, from Coventry is one of 47 new deaths in 24 hours as toll hits 281 and total cases leaps 665 to 5683
PM asks for safely adapting to pandemic have 644 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.