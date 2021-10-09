PM asks for safely adapting to pandemic

Chinh, who is also head of the National Steering Committee, affirmed that the pandemic has basically been under control nationwide, with significant reductions in new infections and deaths, especially in Ho Chi Minh City and the southern provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An.

In the immediate future, he requested issuing a temporary guideline on safely and flexibly adapting to and effectively controlling the pandemic.

Localities were asked to arrange transportation of residents who wish to return to their hometowns, ensuring traffic safety, social security and order.

About vaccine strategy, he asked for importing as many vaccines as possible at the earliest to roll out vaccinations for residents in a scientific, safe and effective manner; and stepping up production of vaccines at home in line with law.

Production must be restored in the spirit of ensuring safety and upholding the sense of responsibility of employers and workers, he said.

The Government leader directed ministries, agencies and localities to continue ensuring social welfare for all residents and studying a roadmap to vaccine passport application, re-open schools in safe areas and take measures to ensure political stability and social safety and order.

Since the fourth pandemic wave began in late April, the country has recorded nearly 828,000 infections, 91 percent of them recovered and 20,300 died from the disease. Ten out of 62 localities nationwide have gone through 14 days without new transmissions.

As of October 8, nearly 51.4 million doses of vaccine were administered, including around 23.8 million first and 13.8 million second shots. Up to 52.3 percent of the population aged 18 and above were given the first shots.

Source: VNA