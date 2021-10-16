Plenty of room for expanding Vietnam-Germany relations: Deputy FM

It provided a forum for Vietnam and Germany to look back on what they have achieved over the last 10 years, identify opportunities and challenges in the coming time for both sides to deepen their strategic ties, and make policy recommendations on bilateral cooperation, thus contributing to the implementation of the Strategic Action Plan for the 2022 – 2023 period.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung said the establishment of the Vietnam-Germany Strategic Partnership marked a milestone in the two countries' relations. After a decade, the two nations have made significant progress in many areas and there is still plenty of room for the bilateral ties to thrive further, he said.

Economic cooperation has become a main pillar in the bilateral ties as Germany remains Vietnam's top trade partner in the E.U. while Vietnam has evolved into Germany's largest trade partner in Southeast Asia.

They have also made various achievements in other major areas, such as education, cultural-social affairs and development cooperation.

Germany has also donated nearly 3.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and tons of medical supplies to aid Vietnam's COVID-19 fight, he said, noting that it demonstrates the growing friendship between the two countries.

Source: VNA