Phú Quốc to welcome international tourists with vaccine passports in November

The Hòn Thơm Cable system will welcome international tourists with “vaccine passports” coming to Phú Quốc Island during the first phase of reopening. — Photo courtesy of thanhnien.vn

HCM CITY — Kiên Giang Province People's Committee on October 21 issued a pilot plan to welcome international tourists using “vaccine passports” to Phú Quốc Island beginning November 20.

The plan aims to gradually restore the international tourism market, ensure security in tourism activities, and contribute to socio-economic development targets set for 2021.

The People's Committee of Kiên Giang Province requests all international tourists to have a vaccine passport and strictly comply with epidemic prevention measures in Việt Nam.

At least 90 per cent of the population and workers in Phú Quốc have to be fully vaccinated in order to be ready to welcome international guests in the future.

The pilot plan will be implemented in two phases within the course of six months.

Specifically, from November 20, a number of charter flights will go to Phú Quốc for authorities to test the process of picking up and serving guests.

Based on the experience, authorities will then evaluate the plan's feasibility, make adjustments if necessary, and follow the official roadmap from December 20 onwards.

During the first phase from December 20 to March 20, Phú Quốc will welcome 3,000 to 5,000 tourists per month via charter flights and allocate private experiences within limited locations and areas for guests.

The second phase, which starts from March 20, 2022 to June 20, 2022, involves evaluation of the first phase and a scale of 5,000 to 10,000 guests per month if all requirements are met.

With regards to the target audience, international tourists will be allowed to visit from countries and territories with high safety in COVID-19 epidemic prevention.

They will enter Phú Quốc International Airport via charter flights with a certificate of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a proof of COVID-19 recovery recognised by relevant authorities in Việt Nam.

Injection of the second shot must have been done at least 14 days before and no more than 12 months from the day of arrival. Visitors who have recovered from COVID-19 have to submit proof that their discharge from the hospital to the date they enter Phú Quốc has not exceeded six months.

In addition, an English certificate of negative COVID-19 test results via the RT-PCR method within 72 hours before departure must be prepared by visitors.

Children under 18 years old with a valid negative COVID-19 test result are allowed to travel to Phú Quốc with a fully vaccinated parent or guardian.

Visitors to Phú Quốc must have a return air ticket and register to participate in a package tour programme with health insurance from a travel agency proposed by Kiên Giang Province.

Kiên Giang Province has created a backup plan and set up a testing and isolation zone for 2,000 people. Preparation of COVID-19 treatment capacity for 1,000 people is part of the plan as well.

All workers involved in the process of welcoming and serving visitors will be trained in safety measures in COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control.

Deputy PM requires resuming tourism in safe manner

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam has said tourism activities should be resumed quickly in a scientific and safe manner.

Chairing an online meeting with a number of ministries and localities on Thursday to discuss plans for welcoming foreign tourists in the new situation, the Deputy PM said the full re-opening of tourism activities should depend on the pandemic situation and lessons learnt from the first and second stages of re-opening.

Regarding visa procedures, Đam requested following the existing regulations and suggested authorities waive and reduce visa fees for foreigners.

He assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) to work with relevant ministries and agencies to issue guidelines on welcoming visitors in the first stage, and announce measures and supplementary conditions for tourists to have sufficient information before they decide to travel.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Đoàn Văn Việt said the ministry had proposed a roadmap to resume international tourism activities in three stages, with the first stage starting from November 2021, during which Phú Quốc in the southern province of Kiên Giang; Cam Ranh in the central province of Khánh Hòa, Quảng Nam Province and Đà Nẵng City are open to foreign visitors going on package tours and travelling on charter or commercial flights.

In the second stage from January 2022, the sector will serve more foreign travellers and connect with destinations via charter and regular flights.

In the third stage from the second quarter of next year, international tourism activities will be fully re-opened on the condition of ensuring adherence to pandemic prevention and control regulations.

The MoCST suggested the Government consider issues regarding welcoming foreign guests with "vaccine passports". It also asked localities to boost vaccination for residents and employees in the tourism sector. — VNS