Photo exhibition to mark the Day for Martyrs and Wounded Soldiers opens

Accordingly, over 300 displayed images and documents highlight the great contributions of the generations of our fathers and grandfathers to the cause of national construction and defense.

This was part of practical activities in celebration of the 70th Vietnam Wounded Soldiers’ and Martyrs’ Day (July 27), aiming to popularize the heroic traditions of the Vietnamese people and Party. Via the exhibition, the organizing panel wanted to send a message of peace and friendship of the Vietnamese people to the world.

During the event, the General Department of Logistics also presented gifts to 5 martyrs' families and former soldiers in Con Dao Island.

The exhibition will run till July 27.

Translated by Minh Anh