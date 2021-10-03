Accordingly, over 300 displayed images and documents highlight the great contributions of the generations of our fathers and grandfathers to the cause of national construction and defense.
This was part of practical activities in celebration of the 70th Vietnam Wounded Soldiers’ and Martyrs’ Day (July 27), aiming to popularize the heroic traditions of the Vietnamese people and Party. Via the exhibition, the organizing panel wanted to send a message of peace and friendship of the Vietnamese people to the world.
During the event, the General Department of Logistics also presented gifts to 5 martyrs' families and former soldiers in Con Dao Island.
The exhibition will run
Translated by Minh Anh
- Wide range of activities held to mark Day for Wounded Soldiers and Martyrs
- Photo exhibitions mark National Day
- “Hanoi in me” photo exhibition marks Hanoi’s Liberation Day
- Photo exhibitions mark 130th birthday of late President Ton Duc Thang
- Photo exhibition explores days of 'fire and blood'
- Photo exhibition marks 100th birth anniversary of UAE leader
- Beneficiaries to be given presents on day for wounded soldiers and martyrs
- Contest on 70 years of Day for Wounded Soldiers and Martyrs launched
- Hanoi photo exhibition marks Azerbaijan National Day
- Photo exhibition about late artist Thanh Nga opens in town
- Photo exhibition marks anniversary of Hai Au Photo Club
- Photo exhibition marks 60th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu victory
- Photo Exhibition on "Orange - conscience and justice" opens in Ha Long
- Photo exhibitions mark Uncle Ho's 126th birthday
- Photo exhibition on Ho Chi Minh city opens
- Photo exhibition marks Danang's Liberation Day
- 4th photo exhibition marks Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day
- Photo exhibition marks Da Nang’s Liberation Day
- Photo exhibit marks China's National Day
- Photo exhibition on Vietnam's maritime sovereignty opens in Can Tho
Photo exhibition to mark the Day for Martyrs and Wounded Soldiers opens have 274 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.